Sesram Azad appointed Kullu Cong chief

Congress leader Sesram Azad has been appointed president of the Kullu District Congress Committee, a move that has generated enthusiasm among party workers and leaders across the district. His induction assumes significance as the post has been entrusted to a leader from the Scheduled Caste community, underlining the party’s emphasis on social inclusivity and grassroots representation.

Azad is regarded as a seasoned and committed Congress leader with long organisational experience. A close associate of Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur, he also enjoys the confidence of senior state leaders, including the late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and former deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri. He has earlier served as executive president of the Kullu District Congress and held leadership positions in employee unions, strengthening his organisational credentials.

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for the Himachal Pradesh Congress, which has been in the process of rebuilding its organisational structure after a prolonged period without functional district and block units. On November 6, 2024, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the entire Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, including all district and block units, with immediate effect, as part of efforts to revitalise the party following internal challenges and poor electoral performance. Although Pratibha Singh continued as state Congress president, the decision left the party’s grassroots structure largely inactive for over a year.

The organisational vacuum persisted through 2025, despite repeated assurances from state leaders that new bodies would be constituted. Vinay Kumar was appointed state Congress president on November 22, 2025, and assumed charge on November 30, committing to rebuild the organisation within three months.

Under the party’s Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, AICC observers were deputed to hold district-level consultations and prepare recommendations. Following detailed reviews and discussions with party stakeholders, district presidents for 11 of the state’s 12 districts were finalised, including Azad’s appointment in Kullu. These decisions mark the first major organisational step since the dissolution in late 2024, ending a prolonged phase during which district units remained defunct.

Azad’s appointment reflects the Congress’s broader strategy to energise its organisational base ahead of forthcoming electoral challenges in the state. His leadership is expected to boost cadre morale, strengthen district-level engagement and contribute to a more inclusive and effective party presence on the ground.