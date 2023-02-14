Session on Agnipath held

Chamba, February 13
A special career guidance session on Agniveer recruitments was organised by the Army recruitment office, Palampur, at the ITI, Chamba, here today.
Col Manish Sharma, Director of Army Recruitment Office, Palampur, along with his team, sensitised trainees about the recruitment process.
The first batch of Agniveers had already been sent for training and the new recruitment notice was likely to be out in a week, he said.
He said class X pass boys and girls below 21 years of age with at least 163 cm (boys) and 162 cm (girls) height could apply online for recruitment as Agniveers. ITI Principal Bipen Sharma said the session proved fruitful and all boys and girls seemed excited for recruitment.
