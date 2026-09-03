Set up five years ago, Palampur Municipal Corporation still without master plan

Even five years after coming into existence, the Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the planned development of the city, raising questions over the future growth of this rapidly expanding tourist destination. The decision of the Himachal Pradesh Government to constitute the Municipal Corporation was aimed at ensuring planned and systematic development of Palampur, improving civic infrastructure and regulating the rapid expansion of the city. However, even five years later, neither the Municipal Corporation nor the Urban Development Department has initiated a concrete exercise for preparing a long-term master plan.

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Palampur, located in the foothills of the Dhauladhar ranges at an altitude of around 4,000 feet above sea level, has emerged as one of the important tourist and commercial centres of Himachal Pradesh. The city has a population of more than 60,000 within the municipal limits and a much larger floating population. It is witnessing rapid expansion of residential colonies, commercial establishments and tourism-related activities.

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Jatinder Katoch, a retired Engineer in Chief, says that in the absence of a master plan, haphazard development has taken place in the city, particularly along major roads and expanding residential areas. “There is growing concern that if Palampur city’s expansion is not regulated at this stage, it can face serious problems relating to traffic congestion, parking, drainage, solid waste management, water supply, sewerage and the preservation of its fragile environment,” he adds.

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Katoch says, “A scientifically prepared master plan can provide a clear framework for land use, residential and commercial zones, transport and road networks, parking facilities, green areas, public amenities, tourism infrastructure and future expansion of the city.”

Chamel Singh, a former IAS officer who had served on various top posts in the state, asserts that the geographical and ecological sensitivity of Palampur urgently needs advance plannin. The city lies close to the Dhauladhar mountain system and has considerable environmental and tourism value. Unplanned construction can adversely affect its natural character and carrying capacity, he adds.

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He says, “The delay in preparing a master plan is a matter of concern for local residents, who fear that valuable land and open spaces may be lost to unregulated construction. They have urged the state government and the Urban Development Department to initiate the process without further delay.”

Ajay Sharma, a senior architect settled in Palampur, says, “As the city is continuing to grow as a tourist, educational and commercial hub, the local residents feel that it cannot afford to wait for a master plan any further. A comprehensive and future-oriented master plan is essential to ensure that development remains sustainable, orderly and in harmony with the unique character of the city.”