Set up nurseries for stone fruits, apple in PPP mode, govt urged

Set up nurseries for stone fruits, apple in PPP mode, govt urged

Tribune Health Desk
Shimla, Updated At : 07:54 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
The Kotgarh Horticulture and Environment Society has urged the state government to consider a public-private partnership (PPP) model to establish world-class nurseries for stone fruits and apple in the state. While apprising Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi of the potential benefits, which included reducing dependence on imported plant material and providing high-quality planting material to farmers, society president Hari Chand Roach proposed a PPP model with the Adani Group to propagate elite, disease-free planting material.

“We’ve already discussed the matter with representatives of the Adani Group. Subject to government approval, the Adani Group has agreed to establish nurseries in the state in the PPP mode,” said Roach.

The society has requested the government to lease land for such nurseries at locations, including Shilaroo, Duttnagar, Anu, Khada Pathar in Shimla district; Bajaura, Baga Sarahan in Kullu district; Sharbo in Kinnaur district; Bagthan in Sirmaur district; and any other suitable sites. The Adani Group would import the necessary plant material, including germplasm and tissue culture, from reputed nurseries directly. The society also suggested enabling the Adani Group to install an automatic hydro pre-cooling, grading and packing machine for stone fruits at Tikkar.

Roach said the planting material produced in these nurseries would be made available to growers at reasonable prices. “It will make world-class planting material accessible to common growers throughout the state. Imported material is expensive and often out of reach for ordinary farmers. Currently, it is not available in the desired quantity even for those who can afford it. Secondly, this will eliminate the mandatory two-year quarantine period for imported plant material before distribution,” he added.

