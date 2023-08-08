 Set up task force to identify causes of recent rain disaster: Green experts : The Tribune India

  • Set up task force to identify causes of recent rain disaster: Green experts

A team of district officials take stock of destruction caused by rains in Churah of Chamba district. File photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 7

Environment activists have demanded appointment of a task force comprising technical and environmental experts and Inquiry Commission to be headed by a sitting High Court Judge to assess and verify the causes of rain disaster in Himachal, which occurred on July 8 and 11 this year. They wrote a letter to the President of India in this regard and urged her to give necessary direction in this regard.

Guman Singh, an environmental activist at Kullu, said “the devastation caused by the floods across Himachal Pradesh this July, particularly during July 8-11, was unprecedented. While the Himalayan rivers have a history of floods, the scale and intensity of this year’s disaster, particularly in Beas river basin, raises several questions for development activities and related planning in the state.”

“Although week-long continuous rains were usual in the past also, the volume of muck and debris carried in floodwaters this year was major impact enhancing factor. When such a large volume of water flows along with the debris and muck, it gains significant destructive power, causing severe devastation and overflow into populated area beyond normal flood-limits due to raising of riverbed,” he remarked.

“This muck had been majorly dumped during the construction activities of the Kiratpur-Manali four lane project and other hillside link road work under state government. The dumping of such high volume of muck downhill into the rivers, along with cutting of hills is being carried out unscientifically without proper management of dumping sites and without proper geographical consideration to expedite the pace of project construction,” he said. “The process of road-construction is completely inimical to the nature of Indian Himalayas. Especially the current method of vertical hill cutting along several stretches during road widening has increased landslides, leading to longer delays in traffic movement and enhanced threat to commuters. Not only the unscientific method of road construction above unstable riverbeds but also the width of road currently undertaken by the NHAI in this terrain is questionable,” said Kulbhushan Upmanyu, another environmental activist.

“There are rampant legal and illegal encroachments of riverside area by government, commercial players and general public for infrastructure development. In the event of flood, it leads to loss of public and private property but also puts lives of people in danger,” he said.

“We urge the President of India to appointment a task force comprising technical and environmental experts and Inquiry Commission to be headed by a sitting High Court Judge to assess and verify the causes of rain disaster in Himachal,” they said.

