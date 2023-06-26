Setting up tent for yatra, man dies

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 25

A man died on his way to Shrikhand Mahadev at Bheemdwari that comes under Nirmand block of Kullu district. The deceased has been identified as Heera Lal of Chayal village in the district.

The police said he had gone to set up a tent in the area to do his business during the Shrikhand Mahadev pilgrimage that is set to begin from July 7. He was already sick and taking medicines. But his condition deteriorated due to vomiting. His body was handed over to his family after conducting an autopsy, the police said.