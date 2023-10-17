Settle mutation cases expeditiously: Himachal Pradesh CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 16

All long-pending mutation cases should be settled at the earliest and mutation adalats be held in in all tehsils, sub-tehsils and settlement circles in Himachal on October 30, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries here today. There are more than 22,000 cases of mutation pending in the state.

Sukhu directed the administrative secretaries to accelerate the settlement of the pending mutation attestation cases. “Mutation adalats will be held in all tehsils, sub-tehsils and settlement circles on October 30 to settle the pending mutation attestation cases. It will provide much-needed relief to people,” he said.

Sukhu said the delay in the mutation process caused many problems to people and affected development works as well. “Working with the motto of ‘Vyavstha Parivartan’, the state government is committed to providing transparent and sensitive administration to all,” he added.

He said that new courses based on new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other job-oriented fields would be started in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from the next academic session. “The state government is keen to make educational courses more qualitative and viable so as to increase the ability of the youth to compete at the global level as well as create employment and self-employment opportunities,” he added.

Sukhu instructed the officers to complete the entire process of application related to Section 118 of the Himachal Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972 only through the online mode. This would make the work time bound and ensure efficiency, he added.

On the Green and Clean Energy initiative, the Chief Minister said that the fleet of 1,500 buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) would be replaced with electric vehicles in a phased manner. He instructed the officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

He also directed the secretaries to select a site for the establishment of a UV filtration unit so that the use of bleaching powder for water treatment could be stopped in a phased manner. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena also attended the meeting.

