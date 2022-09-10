Settlement policy for Kangra Central Cooperative bank loan defaulters

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 9
In order to recover bad loans and reduce Non-Performing Assets (NPA), the Board of Director (BoD) of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd has launched a one-time settlement policy facilitating the loan defaulters to clear their debts.
This was stated by Rajiv Bhardwaj, Chairman of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd. (KCCBL) in a press conference here. He said the BoD had issued a notification to implement this policy.
