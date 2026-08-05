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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Seven cadets of Chail Rashtriya Military School recommended for NDA 157 course

Seven cadets of Chail Rashtriya Military School recommended for NDA 157 course

RMS Principal lauds efforts of faculty, staff towards preparing cadets for Armed Forces

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:42 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Jain said the achievement reflected the enduring values and traditions of RMS, Chail, where discipline, integrity, leadership and excellence were nurtured every day.
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In a significant achievement, seven cadets of the Rashtriya Military School, Chail, have earned recommendations from the Services Selection Board (SSB) for the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) 157 Course. The recommended cadets include Nikhil Dhaiya, Raj, Nikhil Sharma, Aditya, Harshit Pandey, Ankush and Yashwant.

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Congratulating the successful cadets, Principal, VK Gangwal Jain, said these recommendations were the outcome of relentless perseverance, unwavering determination and an indomitable spirit of service displayed by them. Jain said the achievement reflected the enduring values and traditions of RMS, Chail, where discipline, integrity, leadership and excellence were nurtured every day.

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Jain lauded the dedicated efforts of the faculty and training staff and expressed confidence that the cadets would continue to uphold the highest ideals of the Armed Forces in the years ahead. “The school's comprehensive SSB preparation programme, guided by administrative officer Major Kapil Salimath, has consistently played a vital role in preparing aspiring cadets for one of the country's most demanding selection processes. The programme focuses on developing leadership potential, officer-like qualities, confidence, communication skills, decision-making abilities and mental resilience through structured mentoring and carefully planned training sessions, ensuring that cadets are well-prepared to meet the expectations of the SSB,” added Jain.

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He further said, "A significant contribution was made by AK Dharwal, Master Incharge of Education, and his dedicated team, whose meticulous planning and sustained mentoring formed the backbone of the preparation process. Through regular mock assessments, psychological testing, group discussions, personal interview practice, and continuous performance analysis, the team provided individual guidance that enabled the cadets to refine their strengths and confidently face every stage of the selection process.”

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