Seven children, teacher from MP injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Lahaul-Spiti

Seven schoolchildren and a teacher from Madhya Pradesh were injured after a tempo traveller they were travelling in met with an accident near the Garg and Garg Plant in Lahaul and Spiti district on Monday. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

According to the police, information about the accident was received from Koksar Police Post. The vehicle was travelling from Manali towards the Atal Tunnel via Rohtang Pass and Koksar when the incident occurred.

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The tempo traveller, carrying 11 schoolchildren from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, along with a teacher and the driver, reportedly skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near the Garg and Garg Plant.

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Following the information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the vehicle lying in a damaged condition below the road. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment. While some were taken to Manali Hospital, others were admitted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Sissu.

The police confirmed that Medical Legal Certificates (MLCs) of the injured had been obtained. Meanwhile, an investigation had been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further legal proceedings were being carried out by ASI Shyam Lal, In-charge of Koksar Police Post.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Keylong, KD Sharma, confirmed the details of the incident. Further investigation is underway.