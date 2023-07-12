Seven critically ill tourists airlifted from Chandratal

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 11

As many as seven critically ill tourists were evacuated by the government with the help of army choppers from remote Chandratal lake area in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti to Bhunter airport Kullu today. Among these are two elderly tourists and one little girl. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining 293 tourists, including three foreign tourists, by road. The BRO today cleared snow on the road from Losar up to Chandratal.

The rescue team led by ADC Kaza has 40 members comprising ITBP and BRO personnel and local youths of Spiti. Two airlifted tourists from Chandratal to Bhunter have been admitted to zonal hospital at Kullu.

“One-way traffic has been restored from Manali to Mandi via alternative routes to evacuate stranded tourists. So far 4,500 tourist vehicles have been moved to Mandi from Manali, while 5000 vehicles are being moved to Mandi from Aut. As many as 2500 tourists were stuck at Aut due to blockade of the Chandigarh-Manali highway, while a similar number of tourists were stuck in Manali,” CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said.

During the day, 50 persons were rescued from Pabati Baag area near Shrikhand Mahadev in Kullu.

