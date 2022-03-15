Seven-day NSS camp begins

A seven-day NSS camp commenced at State College of Excellence, Sanjauli, on Monday. Around 100 volunteers of the college are participating in the camp. The camp was inaugurated by Principal Chandrabhan Mehta and coordinating officer Meenakshi Sharma and Vikas Nathan.

Implement 7th UGC scale: PUTA

Intensifying its demand for the implementation of the 7th UGC pay scale, the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers Association (HPUTA) will submit the signatures of hundreds of university teachers to the Governor and Chief Minister. The HPUTA executive will organise a token strike to build pressure on the government in favour of this demand.

Green Field School students shine

Students of Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, have clinched top positions in the Minecraft monthly challenge “Back to school” conducted by Juanatech, Microsoft gold partner and global training partner. Aditi and Anmol of Class IX stood first, while Shanjan Sharma, Utkarisht Acharya and Abhishar of Class VIII secured the third position.