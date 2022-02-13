Seven-day police custody for murder accused

Solan, February 12
A Kasauli court today remanded two youths arrested last evening for the murder of two women, to seven-day police custody.
Jatinder Pal (43) of Kharar and Dinesh Kumar (31) had wrapped the bodies of two women after killing them at a flat in Kharar, Punjab, and dumped these near Koti Tunnel on the Parwanoo-Solan section of National Highway-5. The bodies were detected on February 2. Dinesh Kumar was enrolled as a taxi driver in the Baddi taxi union where he had been driving for the last several years, said DSP, Parwanoo, Yogesh Rolta.
Help was sought from the cyber crime cell which saw a vehicle making a U-turn on the highway, some distance away from the spot. On further analysis, a police team probing the case traced the accused.
