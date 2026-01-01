DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Seven drug peddlers arrested in Hamirpur

Seven drug peddlers arrested in Hamirpur

article_Author
PTI
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

, January 21

Advertisement

As many as seven drug peddlers, including a couple, have been arrested with 53.61 grams of ‘chitta’ (adulterated heroin) in two separate cases here, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In the first case, Aditya Pandit, his wife Anu Kumari, Rajesh Kumar, Lalit Thakur and Naresh Kumar were arrested on Tuesday from Ward No 3, Pratapnagar, with 39.78 grams of chitta. The police said all were residents of Hamirpur and action was taken on a tip-off.

Advertisement

Similarly, on the same day, two persons were arrested with 13.83 grams of chitta near Bhota town. The accused Sukhvinder Singh, a resident of Una district and Sahil from Pathliyar village here were travelling on a motorcycle when they were nabbed by the police with the contraband.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur confirmed the report and said cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts