Seven injured in Sirmaur mishap

Solan, November 7

Seven persons, including three children and two women, were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Dhyari road near Dadahu in Sirmaur district last night.

Locals informed the police and the fire department staff, who rescued them and took them to a hospital at Dadahu. They were referred to a Nahan hospital after preliminary treatment. Two people were reportedly thrown out of the car due to the impact of the falling car. Their condition was stated to be serious.