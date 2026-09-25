DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Seven injured in stray bull attack in Indora, one in Jawali

Seven injured in stray bull attack in Indora, one in Jawali

article_Author
Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Stray bulls and cows roaming in Nurpur pose a threat to public safety.
Advertisement

Stray bulls attacking passersby have become a safety concern in Indora, Jawali and Nurpur subdivisions of Kangra district. Stray bulls have injured seven persons in Indora and one Class XI school student in Jawali in the past few days. Vinod Katoch, Ashok Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Hardeep Behal, Purna Singh, Chur Singh and Nirman Devi were attacked and injured by the strays in Indora. Whereas in Jawali, Sumit Kumar, a school student from Pharian gram panchayat, was seriously injured in the stray bull attack when he was jogging on a local road for physical fitness training for Army recruitment. He was provided first-aid and later referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and from there he was shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, for surgery.

Local residents say that stray and abandoned bulls and unproductive cows can be seen roaming in towns, villages and adjoining areas of Nurpur, Indora and Jawali. Besides damaging crops and causing problems to farmers, these animals pose a serious threat to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and other commuters. The presence of stray cattle on major district roads and the National Highway-154 has heightened the concern. The residents say that the sudden movement of animals on roads lead to accidents, particularly during busy and night hours. A number of two-wheeler riders have lost their lives in accidents after colliding with stray animals on roads during night.

Advertisement

The residents have also expressed concern over stray bulls being spotted near educational institutions. Social organisations have urged the administration to launch regular drives to catch and impound stray cattle and coordinate with gram panchayats, departments concerned and cow-shelter operators to address the problem. They allege that cattle owners abandon unproductive animals on roads and public places, apparently due to the lack of proper enforcement. They demand strict action against people who abandon cattle and seek proper shelter for them to manage the problem and prevent further threats to public safety.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, residents of Nurpur town are also grappling with a growing population of stray dogs, abandoned cattle and monkeys. In the absence of a concrete government policy, pedestrian movement to school, markets or fields have become increasingly risky. Over the years, the population of stray and unproductive cattle in the town has risen sharply.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts