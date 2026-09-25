Seven injured in stray bull attack in Indora, one in Jawali

Stray bulls attacking passersby have become a safety concern in Indora, Jawali and Nurpur subdivisions of Kangra district. Stray bulls have injured seven persons in Indora and one Class XI school student in Jawali in the past few days. Vinod Katoch, Ashok Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Hardeep Behal, Purna Singh, Chur Singh and Nirman Devi were attacked and injured by the strays in Indora. Whereas in Jawali, Sumit Kumar, a school student from Pharian gram panchayat, was seriously injured in the stray bull attack when he was jogging on a local road for physical fitness training for Army recruitment. He was provided first-aid and later referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and from there he was shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh, for surgery.

Local residents say that stray and abandoned bulls and unproductive cows can be seen roaming in towns, villages and adjoining areas of Nurpur, Indora and Jawali. Besides damaging crops and causing problems to farmers, these animals pose a serious threat to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and other commuters. The presence of stray cattle on major district roads and the National Highway-154 has heightened the concern. The residents say that the sudden movement of animals on roads lead to accidents, particularly during busy and night hours. A number of two-wheeler riders have lost their lives in accidents after colliding with stray animals on roads during night.

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The residents have also expressed concern over stray bulls being spotted near educational institutions. Social organisations have urged the administration to launch regular drives to catch and impound stray cattle and coordinate with gram panchayats, departments concerned and cow-shelter operators to address the problem. They allege that cattle owners abandon unproductive animals on roads and public places, apparently due to the lack of proper enforcement. They demand strict action against people who abandon cattle and seek proper shelter for them to manage the problem and prevent further threats to public safety.

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Meanwhile, residents of Nurpur town are also grappling with a growing population of stray dogs, abandoned cattle and monkeys. In the absence of a concrete government policy, pedestrian movement to school, markets or fields have become increasingly risky. Over the years, the population of stray and unproductive cattle in the town has risen sharply.