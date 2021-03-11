Seven new cases in Himachal

Shimla, June 1
Seven Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 285,066. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases rose to 49. Two cases were recorded in Kangra and one each in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Shimla and Solan.—TNS
