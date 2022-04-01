Seven new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 31
As many as seven Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,529. However, there was no death due to the virus. The total active cases declined to 137.
The highest number of two cases each was recorded in Hamirpur and Kangra and one each in Chamba, Kullu and Shimla.
