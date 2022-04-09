Seven new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, April 8
Seven Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,625. However, there was no death due to the virus. The total active cases declined to 88.
The highest number of two cases each was reported in Solan and Una, followed by one each in Chamba, Kangra and Shimla. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate