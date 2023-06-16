Seven tourists rescued from Kaza highway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 15

As many as seven tourists were evacuated from Dorni Nullah on the Kaza-Gramphu highway by the police in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today. These tourists were travelling to Manali from Kaza, when their vehicles got stuck at Dorni Nullah due to bad condition of the road.

The tourists informed the police at night and sought help. A team of police from Koksar rushed to the spot and evacuated all the stranded tourists from the area around 2 am.