DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Seven trucks carrying illegally axed forest produce impounded in Una

Seven trucks carrying illegally axed forest produce impounded in Una

Drivers did not possess valid permits to transport the wood

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 02:15 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A truck carrying illegally cut forest wood impounded in Una.
Advertisement

A team of the Amb range of Una forest division last night impounded seven trucks carrying forest produce being illegally transported from different parts of the state to Punjab. The truck drivers did not possess valid permits to transport the wood.

Advertisement

According to a press note quoting Divisional Forest Officer Sushil Rana issued here, the department had set up two check posts on the Thaplan road, which was manned by the Gagret Forest Range staff, and on the Amb-Nadaun road being manned by the Amb forest range staff.

Advertisement

The trucks were found to be carrying banned species of wood originating from Bangana in Una district, besides from Jwalamukhi in Kangra and Rangas in Hamirpur. The owners and the drivers of the vehicles were booked under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act, Himachal Pradesh Trade Regulation Act and the HP Land Transit Rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts