Seven trucks carrying illegally axed forest produce impounded in Una

A team of the Amb range of Una forest division last night impounded seven trucks carrying forest produce being illegally transported from different parts of the state to Punjab. The truck drivers did not possess valid permits to transport the wood.

According to a press note quoting Divisional Forest Officer Sushil Rana issued here, the department had set up two check posts on the Thaplan road, which was manned by the Gagret Forest Range staff, and on the Amb-Nadaun road being manned by the Amb forest range staff.

The trucks were found to be carrying banned species of wood originating from Bangana in Una district, besides from Jwalamukhi in Kangra and Rangas in Hamirpur. The owners and the drivers of the vehicles were booked under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act, Himachal Pradesh Trade Regulation Act and the HP Land Transit Rules.