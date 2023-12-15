Several HPMC projects to start by March: Negi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi today said that 13 projects of Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (HPMC), including cold stores and grading and packing units, would commence by March next year.

Negi, while presiding over a meeting of the HPMC here, said that efforts were being made to increase the demand and availability of various products. He directed the officials concerned to adopt a better marketing strategy, branding and designing. He added that the HPMC would take up apple liquor manufacturing.

Negi said machinery, pesticides and fertilizers should be made available to horticulturists in time and HPMC assets should be properly utilised. Various aspects of the Market Intervention Scheme were also discussed at the meeting.

