‘Several officers want to move to Centre’

Shimla, July 23

A day after PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh took a potshot at bureaucrats, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed that several IAS and IPS officers were looking to move to the Centre because of the deteriorating work culture and internal bickering in the Congress.

“Such a work culture is being created in the state wherein no officer wants to work. Most of the officers want to go to the Centre,” said Thakur. “Bureaucrats are being threatened. Statements are being made against them. Government can’t run like this, there has to be coordination,” he said.

He further said that many senior bureaucrats were fed up with the current situation and did not want to serve in the state. “There’s nothing right in the government, which is evident from the accusations and counter accusations among the Congress leaders. They are attacking their own government and in all this the officers too have to face humiliation. And that’s why senior bureaucrats are trying to leave the state,” said Thakur.

