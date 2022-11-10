 Several popular leaders our strength: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge : The Tribune India

There is a clear mood for change in Himachal Pradesh and the ruling BJP, seeking to change the tradition, will be disappointed on the counting day. MLAs will choose the CM after the elections and several popular leaders in Himachal are the party’s strength, not its weakness, Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president, tells Aditi Tandon. Excerpts

The Congress hasn’t won any election in a long time. How significant are Himachal elections?

For a political party, every election is significant. We fight to win. But in recent times, we are facing a highly undemocratic phenomenon where the BJP uses coercion and black money to steal and subvert mandate. What will you term the election results of Goa and Manipur in 2018, Karnataka and MP in 2018? The loss of the BJP or loss of Congress? We are requesting the people of Himachal to vote decisively for the Congress so that their mandate is not subverted by misuse of money and central agencies.

The BJP says it will change the tradition in HP. Your assessment?

They are in for major disappointment. I have interacted with many people here. There is a clear mood for change. Five years of the BJP misrule have alienated every section. The youth are without jobs, women are reeling under inflation, farmers are not getting due prices, ex-government employees were lathicharged for demanding the OPS. The BJP is out of touch with these realities. They think they can continue using deceit and propaganda. But people are very well-informed. They can’t be misled with divisive slogans.

Top election issues as you see them?

Joblessness, inflation, old pension scheme, Agnipath, lack of remunerative prices for agricultural and horticulture produce.

How many seats will Congress rebels impact?

Rebels are largely a BJP problem. The BJP is facing the ire of its leaders as well as people. This combination will ensure their rout on the counting day.

Why haven’t you announced any CM face? There are many hopefuls.

The Congress is contesting under a collective leadership. The CM will be chosen by the legislature party. It’s not unusual even for the BJP. They had a sitting CM in Assam, but didn’t announce a face. Did they announce a face in the last Himachal elections, in Tripura or Delhi? We have several popular leaders. This is the strength of the Congress, not its weakness.

Apart from anti-incumbency, what other factors are you counting on?

Insensitivity of the BJP government, its approach of running the government without care for public interest and its agenda to serve only friends. People are observing all this. They also have the work done by the previous Congress governments to compare with.

Your manifesto is full of promises but silent on funding?

The Congress has a track record of delivery and governance. Unlike the BJP which has destroyed the economy with impulsive decisions, our governments are prudent and better governed. Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have already restored the OPS. We know how to do it in Himachal too. We have done our homework before making promises.

This is the first election under you as Congress president. Does that burden you?

Elections are never a burden. They are the lifeline of democracy. I have contested elections for over 50 years and won 11. We truly believe in democracy and fight elections.

Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Why hasn’t he campaigned in HP?

Rahul Gandhi’s yatra and our election campaigns are inseparable. He is setting a larger agenda for the nation and the party is spreading his message through its campaign. It is an integrated approach we have adopted. India is faced with unprecedented challenges of divisive politics, economic inequality and joblessness. Rahul is seeking people’s support to address the issues. When everything is hijacked by autocratic forces, there is no option left but to go to people.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the Congress face in HP. Will she have a state role?

Our CMs, former CMs, and general secretaries are all campaigning. Priyanka Gandhi is a popular leader and has worked with commitment for victory in the state. Her message resonates with the people. She is never shy of taking up challenges for the Congress.

This is the first election in the absence of Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh. Is that a factor?

Virbhadra Singh was a towering leader. He is missed by everyone here. Such leaders are always remembered for their legacy.

