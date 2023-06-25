Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu’s Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Dipender Manta
Mandi, June 25
Several vehicles were washed away in a flash flood in the Mohal nullah in Kullu district on Sunday.
However, no loss of human life has been reported so far.
A JCB machine has been engaged by the administration to pull out the damaged vehicles from the rivulet.
In another incident, a house was damaged due to a landslide in the Manthala panchayat area under Sadar block of Mandi district. A large tract of agricultural land was also damaged due to a massive landslide.
Flash flood was also reported in Tundhar area but no major loss was reported.
District authorities of Mandi and Kullu are collecting details of loss occurred due to heavy rain in both the districts.
