Sewage detected in Kullu’s drinking water supply; crisis averted by timely intervention

Prompt intervention by the Jal Shakti Department has averted a potential public health crisis in the Akhara Bazar area of Kullu, where the drinking water supply was found to be contaminated with sewage.

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The contamination was detected during routine water quality monitoring, when officials suspected cross-contamination in the local supply network. Acting swiftly, the department discontinued water supply from the affected line and initiated rectification measures. Residents were provided with water through alternative supply lines to ensure minimal disruption.

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“We collected samples from all suspected lines, and laboratory results confirmed contamination in one specific line,” said Amit Kumar, Executive Engineer of the department in Kullu. “All private connections on that line were temporarily disconnected and later restored after necessary corrective steps. Some public taps have been sealed, and rectification work has been ordered. The situation is now under control,” he added.

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Meanwhile, the department has announced that repair work on damaged pipelines across Kullu town will begin on April 21. The gravity-based main drinking water scheme from Kalgaon to Shetafat suffered extensive damage during the 2025 floods, with severe soil erosion leaving several pipelines exposed or submerged in the river, increasing the risk of rupture.

The repair work is expected to take about a month, during which the 24-hour water supply will remain disrupted. To manage the situation, the department has devised a supply schedule to minimise inconvenience.

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Areas like Chamunda Nagar, Balabehar, TV Tower and Devdhar will receive water from the Suman lift-based scheme, which depends on electricity. Localities such as Gandhinagar, Shastrinagar, Dhalpur, Lower Dhalpur, Sarwari, Akhara Bazar and Sultanpur near Raja Beda will be supplied through the Khalada Water Treatment Plant.

Water will be distributed at designated time slots, with some areas receiving supply on alternate days. Residents have been advised to store adequate water, preferably on the ground floor, and avoid wastage. The department has sought public cooperation and assured that normal supply will be restored upon completion of the repair work.