Sewage discharge into forest area plugged

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 28

The Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) has repaired the broken section of the sewer passing through a forest area from Hira Nagar towards Hotel Hamir of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and plugged the sewage flow.

The issue was reported in The Tribune on January 18. Sewage was flowing into the forest open area, causing environmental pollution and inconvenience to those coming for morning and evening walk. It was also polluting water sources down the line.

Meanwhile, local people have appreciated the JSV’s prompt action in the case. Ashok Thakur and Sanjeev Sharma said it was unfortunate that the officials of the department were not even aware of the damaged sewer line.

Executive Engineer Sanjay Thakur said the sewer had been repaired and the department would now take all steps to ensure the proper upkeep of the sewerage.