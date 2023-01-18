Sewage dumped in open in Hamirpur forest area

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, January 17

Even after spending crores on laying sewerage in the town around 20 years ago, the sewage from the Jal Shakti Vibhag is being discharged in the open in protected forest area here.

Many areas in the town still don’t have the sewerage facility. Sources say a report had also concluded that the sewerage scheme of the town was least compatible with the surroundings and it adversely affected the environment.

A sewer from Hira Nagar to Hotel Hamir of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) is left open in the middle of the forest. The discharge is not only leading to environment pollution, but also contaminating water sources down the line.

This forest area was developed as Swaran Jayanti Van Vatika by the Forest Department and people used to go there for morning and evening walk. But the sewage discharge in the forest had defeated the purpose of that project.

Ashok Thakur, Sanjeev Sharma, Rajinder Singh, who used to go to that area for morning walk, said it was painful to see the carelessness of the Jal Shakti Department. “Now, they have stopped going to the Vatika due to the foul smell that prevails there,” they added.

Divisional Forest Officer Rakesh Thakur said he would ask the Jal Shakti Department to rectify the system immediately. “The Vatika was developed to attract people towards nature, but the sewage discharge has spoiled the forest,” he added.

Jal Shakti Department’s Executive Engineer Sanjat Thakur said he had joined there recently and did not know much about the issue. He, however, assured to get the damaged system reconstructed on priority.