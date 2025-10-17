Sewage flow raises environmental, safety concerns

Residents of Shastri Nagar in Kullu town have raised their concern over continuous discharge of untreated sewage in their locality, calling it a blatant violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives that prohibit the release of waste into open drains and natural water bodies.

They claim that the unchecked flow is not only polluting the Beas river, but also putting several homes at the risk of landslides.

Despite nearly three years of persistent written and verbal complaints to the Municipal Council and the Jal Shakti Department, residents say the issue remains unresolved. “Both departments keep shifting blame to each other while we suffer due to stench and threat of landslides,” said Manan Sharma, a local resident.

The sewage discharge near Sharma’s home has eroded the land, causing minor landslides, especially after heavy rain in February. The overflowing nullah changed course toward residential areas, bringing debris and boulders along. Several families were forced to evacuate as water and sludge inundated their homes, damaging sewer pipelines and destabilising the soil strata.

The area residents have submitted multiple appeals to the Kullu MLA, Urban Development Department and the Deputy Commissioner. Their demands include immediate repair and rerouting of sewer lines, construction of a protective crate wall along the riverbank and restoration of eroded land to prevent further damage.

The residents also warn that the sewage is contaminating groundwater and flowing directly into the Beas, posing a threat to environment. “The open sewage disposal isn’t just unhygienic, but also illegal under NGT norms. Yet no action has been taken,” said one of the complainants. The deteriorating sanitation is already affecting public health. A recent case of dengue, believed to be caused by mosquito breeding in stagnant sewage water, has heightened fears in the community.

Locals allege that both Pollution Control Board and Town and Country Planning Department have failed to enforce environmental safeguards or penalise departments concerned. “We live in constant fear of disease and disaster. The land outside our homes is slipping inch by inch. One spell of downpour could wipe everything out,” said Pankaj Kumar. The residents are urging authorities to treat the situation as an environmental as well as humanitarian emergency.