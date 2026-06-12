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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sewage kills fish in Ratti stream: HPSPCB issues show-cause notice to Mandi industrial area authority

Sewage kills fish in Ratti stream: HPSPCB issues show-cause notice to Mandi industrial area authority

The breeding period for fish is set to begin from June 15, and the death of fish of different species in large numbers is a major blow to the ecology of the area

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:33 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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During the inspection, villagers informed the team that fish mortality had occurred two to three days earlier, with dead fish observed floating near Ratti Bridge. Tribune photo
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The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to the General Manager of District Industries Centre (DIC), Mandi, following allegations of severe environmental pollution and mass fish mortality in the Ratti water stream area of Balh subdivision, Mandi district.

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According to the notice issued by Er Vinay Kumar, Regional Officer, HPSPCB, Mandi, a complaint was received today from a local resident of Ratti alleging heavy accumulation of slurry and large-scale fish deaths in the river near the local police station.

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Acting on the complaint, a joint inspection was conducted the same day by officials of Pollution Control Board, Fisheries Department, Industries Department, Panchayat representatives, and local residents. During the inspection, villagers informed the team that fish mortality had occurred two to three days earlier, with dead fish observed floating near Ratti Bridge.

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Investigators inspected the nearby industrial area to identify the source of pollution. They found that a sewage collection chamber connected to a septic tank was overflowing. The connecting pipeline to the septic tank was reportedly damaged, resulting in the discharge of untreated sewage directly into the Ratti water stream. Stagnation of sewage was also observed in the stream.

Water samples were collected from upstream and downstream locations and sent for laboratory analysis to determine the extent of contamination.

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HPSPCB stated that discharging untreated sewage into a natural water body constitutes a serious violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The notice warns that the responsible authority may face regulatory and penal action under various sections of the Water Act, including penalties and environmental compensation based on “Polluter Pays Principle” endorsed by National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The District Industries Centre has been directed to immediately stop the discharge, ensure proper treatment and disposal of sewage from the industrial area, and submit a satisfactory response within three days. Failure to comply may result in strict legal and regulatory action.

Neetu Singh, Assistant Director, Fisheries Department, Mandi, stated that a large number of fish were found dead in the area, which appears directly linked to polluted water. Water samples were collected and the report is still awaited.

Narender Saini, president of Dev Bhumi Paryavaran Rakshak Manch, stated that it was a very unfortunate incident and those responsible should be penalised under the law. The breeding period for fish is set to begin from June 15, and the death of fish of different species in large numbers is a major blow to the ecology of the area.

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