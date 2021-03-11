Sex racket busted, four arrested in Shimla

Shimla, August 19
The police today busted a prostitution racket in which four persons were arrested and three women rescued.
It was on getting a tip-off about prostitution in the capital that a team comprising the Cyber Cell, Shimla, and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Shimla, was constituted.
The team busted the sex racket and four accused, residents of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, were arrested who were running the racket. A case has been registered in Sadar Police Station and further investigation is on.
