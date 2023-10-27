SFI activists protest delay in appointment of Himachal Pradesh University VC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 26

The Students Federation of India (SFI) activists staged a protest on the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus over the ‘inordinate delay’ in making appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor in the varsity on Thursday.

Anoop, member secretary of the student organisation, said, “The varsity has become a den of scams. In the name of outsourcing, relatives and family members have been given jobs in the varsity. There is requirement of permanent employees in the varsity for which no appointments have been made for a long time.”

Sunny Sekta, campus secretary of the student union, said, “Those who were sitting at top positions have adjusted their near and dear ones in different departments of the varsity and cheated people by orchestrating professors’ recruitment scam wherein criterion of merit was ignored. Norms were not adhered to while making these recruitments.”

“It has been close to one year since Congress government came to power but it has not been able to appoint a permanent VC in the varsity till now. The state government has not even taken notice of the professors’ recruitment scam. SFI leaders and members vehemently oppose the lackadaisical approach of the state government,” added Sekta.

Sekta said, “Crores of rupees were spent by the varsity authorities to introduce ERP system so that students won’t have to bear delay in declaration of results but the issue of inordinate delay has been persisting even now. As a result, students have to face a lot of inconvenience. All these issues have not been resolved as there is no permanent VC in the varsity. We request the government to make appointment of a permanent VC on immediate basis.”

