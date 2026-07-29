SFI holds victory rally in Shimla after Pradhan’s resignation

The Students Federation of India (SFI) Shimla Urban Committee organised a “Victory Rally” in Shimla on Wednesday following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Addressing the rally, SFI Shimla Urban Committee President Tilak said the development was not only a victory for students but also for citizens across the country who had raised their voice to protect the education system.

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“This is a historic success of the student movement. The way the Modi-Shah government was trying to suppress the voice of students by adopting a dictatorial approach, the unity of students and the general public has forced the central government to surrender,” he said.

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SFI Himachal Pradesh State President Anil Thakur, while addressing the gathering, criticised the central government and police, alleging double standards in dealing with student protests.

“The students fought a long battle for their rights and finally secured Pradhan’s resignation. Following this, the government itself invited students for talks. During the meeting, it was clearly assured that all FIRs registered against protesting students would be withdrawn and that no action would be taken against any student in the future,” he said.

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Thakur further alleged that police forces across the country were being used to register FIRs against innocent students and detain them. He condemned the Delhi Police’s reported attempt to arrest SFI All India Joint Secretary Aishie Ghosh, saying such actions would not be tolerated.

SFI activists said the organisation would continue its movement until the National Testing Agency (NTA) is disbanded.