DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / SFI holds victory rally in Shimla after Pradhan’s resignation

SFI holds victory rally in Shimla after Pradhan’s resignation

Student body hails move as success of education movement, vows to continue demand for NTA’s dissolution

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:40 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Students Federation of India (SFI) Shimla Urban Committee organised a “Victory Rally” in Shimla on Wednesday following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Advertisement

Addressing the rally, SFI Shimla Urban Committee President Tilak said the development was not only a victory for students but also for citizens across the country who had raised their voice to protect the education system.

Advertisement

“This is a historic success of the student movement. The way the Modi-Shah government was trying to suppress the voice of students by adopting a dictatorial approach, the unity of students and the general public has forced the central government to surrender,” he said.

Advertisement

SFI Himachal Pradesh State President Anil Thakur, while addressing the gathering, criticised the central government and police, alleging double standards in dealing with student protests.

“The students fought a long battle for their rights and finally secured Pradhan’s resignation. Following this, the government itself invited students for talks. During the meeting, it was clearly assured that all FIRs registered against protesting students would be withdrawn and that no action would be taken against any student in the future,” he said.

Advertisement

Thakur further alleged that police forces across the country were being used to register FIRs against innocent students and detain them. He condemned the Delhi Police’s reported attempt to arrest SFI All India Joint Secretary Aishie Ghosh, saying such actions would not be tolerated.

SFI activists said the organisation would continue its movement until the National Testing Agency (NTA) is disbanded.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts