SFI protests at HPU, demands appointment of VC at earliest

Shimla, May 11
SFI activists staged a symbolic ‘dead body’ demonstration at Himachal Pradesh University campus on Thursday, demanding appointment of a VC in the varsity at the earliest as “work is getting affected on daily basis” there.
The protesting SFI activists rued that since the new Congress government has not made appointment of Vice-Chancellor students were facing a lot of inconvenience.
The activists alleged that successive governments have been politicising the matter and the student have to bear the brunt.
Sunny Seakta, secretary of SFI union, said, “The new government has not been able to appoint a new VC in HPU. As a result, students have to face a lot of problems on day-to-day basis. Since, everybody is indifferent and ignoring our demands for long time, we have held a symbolic dead body protest today to express our resentment towards the government and official machinery.”
He added, “Apart from our main demand of appointing a VC in the varsity, we also demand that student central association election be conducted. It is our democratic right as it empowers the students to raise demands in a systematic manner. The decision of fee hike must be revoked, anomalies in the ERP system must be done away with, all students must get hostel facility and judicial probe be conducted in recruitment of teachers.”
