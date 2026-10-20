SFI protests attack on student leaders in Mandi

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla on Monday against the alleged attack on its state secretary and a state committee member at Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, on October 17. The organisation demanded stern action against those involved in the incident.

The SFI alleged that activists affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) attacked state secretary Sun Sekta and state committee member Ritwik when they were on their way to meet the university administration.

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SFI state president Anil Thakur said “Violence aimed at suppressing the voice of student organisations and creating an atmosphere of fear on campuses will not be tolerated.”

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He said the attack on the two student leaders reflected political intolerance and a disregard for democratic values. Student organisations should be able to express their views and engage in political debate, rather than face intimidation for their opinions, he added.