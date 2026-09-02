SFI protests Himachal Pradesh University fee hike in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) organised a rally against the fee hike in Shimla on Wednesday and demanded its roll back. The SFI activists raised slogans against the university administration and demanded the restoration of the old fee structure.

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The SFI activists said that education was the right of students and hiking the fees meant placing additional financial burden on them as well as their families. They added that most of the students studying in the university hailed from middle class and poor families and hiking the fees would make education difficult for them. Therefore, it was the responsibility of the university to provide relief to the students instead of putting additional financial burden on them.

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Later, a delegation of the SFI activists met with Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the HPU, and apprised him of its demands. The Vice-Chancellor assured the delegation that its demands would be considered and the fee hike issue would be discussed at the meeting of the Finance Committee scheduled for September 3.

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The SFI activists warned the university authorities that they would intensify their agitation if their demands were not met promptly.