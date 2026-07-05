DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / SFI protests over NEET paper leak, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

SFI protests over NEET paper leak, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Students’ body stage a protest outside the DC office alleging exam irregularities and failure of the National Testing Agency

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:49 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Student Federation of India activists raise slogans during a protest in Shimla on Saturday.
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh State Committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office against the NEET paper leak and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Earlier, the SFI activists took out a rally to the Deputy Commissioner's office, raising slogans against the Central Government to express their anger over the paper leak.

Advertisement

SFI state secretary Sunny Seakta said that more than 20 students had died by suicide since the NEET paper leak incident and held the Union Education Minister responsible for the situation, demanding his immediate resignation on moral grounds. He added that students across the country had been protesting and demanding the minister’s resignation, but he had remained silent on the issue.

Advertisement

Seakta alleged that in the past 10 years, around 89 examination papers had been leaked while nearly 49 exams had to be conducted again, raising serious questions over the functioning of the Central Government. He said that the Central Government as well as the National Testing Agency (NTA) had failed to conduct examinations in a fair and transparent manner over a long period. He demanded that the NTA be disbanded immediately.

Advertisement

He added that the cancellation of the examinations has had a devastating impact on the candidates and their families. Due to repeated incidents of paper leak and alleged mismanagement by the NTA and the Union Ministry of Education, lakhs of students were facing severe mental distress and financial hardships. He added that students belonging to marginalised communities had been particularly affected.

The SFI also condemned Pradhan's alleged statement referring to protesting students as “terrorists”. It said that at a time when lakhs of students and their families were suffering due to repeated irregularities, paper leaks and administrative failures, such remarks reflected the lack of accountability and empathy. It added that instead of addressing students’ concerns, the minister chose to target those demanding justice.

Advertisement

The SFI said that it would continue with its protest until those responsible for the paper leaks were held accountable.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts