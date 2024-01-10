SGPC poll: Voters can fill form in Hindi or Punjabi

Our Correspondent

Una, January 9

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today said that Sikh voters, who want to include their names in the voter list for the upcoming SGPC election in Una district, could fill application forms in Hindi or Punjabi language.

He said the application forms were available at the offices of the SDMs, Patwaris and Executive Officers or Secretaries of the urban local bodies. The application forms can be submitted to the Patwaris in rural areas and at the offices of the Executive Officers or Secretaries concerned in urban areas till February 29. The DC said the voter list would be published by March 20 and would be displayed for public on March 21.

The date for public appeals on the deletion of names or amendment to the voter list would be April 11 and the appeals would be disposed of by April 21, he said. The final voter list would be published on May 3. He added that all Sikhs, who had attained the age of 21 years on December 18, 2023, were eligible to get their names included in the voter list.

