Amit Shah coming to Solan on June 23

Solan, June 10

Union Home Minister Amit will address BJP’s Tridev Sammalen here on June 23. Around 7,000 party workers are expected to be attend the function.

A meeting of BJP leaders was held here today to work out the nitty-gritty of the function. Shishu Dharma, co-incharge, Shimla parliamentary seat, chaired the meeting. He directed all party functionaries to make the function a success.

Party functionaries from the Shimla parliamentary seat comprising Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla districts will take part in the event.

BJP national president JP Nadda is already making frequent visits to the state to mobilise party cadres ahead of the Assembly elections slated to take place later this year.