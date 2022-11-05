Shah, Nadda to lead BJP's 'Jan Sampark' drive

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

The BJP today announced an intensive people connect campaign to be held across all 68 segments in the state on November 6. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda would lead the campaign.

While Shah would meet with voters at four different places at Nagrota in Kangra, Nadda accompanied by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would hold the Jan Sampark on The Mall and also at Sanjouli market in Shimla.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur would be present at Sujanpur, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in Hamirpur, veteran Shanta Kumar in Palampur and Devendra Rana in Kangra.