Shahpur Ex-MLA questions replicating police station stone

NURPUR, JULY 6

Taking a strong exception, former minister and ex-MLA Shahpur in Kangra district, Sarveen Choudhary has questioned Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu the justification of replicated foundation stone of new building of Model Police Station at Shahpur laid by him virtually on Wednesday when it had already been laid by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 2 last year in her presence.

Talking to the media persons today, Choudhary said that the Congress government was misleading the people of Shahpur Assembly constituency by laying the foundation stone of the police station building again whereas the previous BJP government had not only laid its foundation stone but also allocated adequate funds for starting its construction.

“Even tender for the construction of this building had been awarded to the BSNL after its foundation stone was laid on the land owned by the police department,” she said.

She said instead of laying the foundation stone of the police station again, the CM should have approved some other projects for Shahpur. She alleged that local MLA Kewal Singh Pathania had misled the Chief Minister and befooled the people of Shahpur. — OC

Her claim