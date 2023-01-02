Shahpur farmer sells saplings of 'low-chill' apple in 12 states

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 1

Puran Chand, a farmer from Shahpur area of Kangra district, has become an inspiration for youth in the area as he is growing and selling saplings of ‘’low-chill’’ varieties of apple across the country. He has an orchard of about 200 apple trees that produce ‘’low-chill’’ variety in Shahpur area.

While talking to The Tribune, Puran Chand said he started growing ‘’low-chill’’ varieties at Durgela village in Shahpur area in 2018. Now his plants have started giving returns. “The apple was so good that it found ready buyers. Since the apple from my orchard matures in June, it is off-season as compared to other varieties,” he said.

Puran Chand said two years ago he had taken a piece of land on lease and started a nursery of ‘’low-chill’’ varieties. “Now I am selling about 30,000 saplings across 12 states in the country per year. Many farmers from across the country approach me online. Recently I visited Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to advise the farmers who had purchased saplings from my nursery,” he said.

Puran Chand said he advises farmers regarding timing of pruning of plants so that they get the fruit at right time. “This variety is getting popular across the country. Many farmers are adopting it as it gives high returns as compared to traditional crops.”

He said it was unfortunate that many farmers owned huge chunks of land, but were not growing anything on it. However, there were many small and young farmers who want to work hard in the fields but did not have enough land, he said, adding that the government should frame a policy under which farmers could get land easily on lease. He said the government should provide support to the ‘’low-chill’’ varieties for second horticulture revolution in the state.