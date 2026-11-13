Shahpur gets Kangra’s first PPP-mode solar power plant

A 500-kW solar power plant, constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore under the state government’s Green Panchayat Scheme, was inaugurated at Pargod in Gubbar panchayat of Shahpur constituency on Thursday.

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, who inaugurated the project, said it was the first solar power plant in Kangra district to be established under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He said the project would promote clean energy generation, strengthen local power infrastructure and provide a sustainable source of income to the panchayat.

Explaining the revenue-sharing arrangement, Pathania said 20 per cent of the earnings would go to the state government and 30 per cent to HIMURJA for the plant’s operation, maintenance and management. The remaining 50 per cent would be utilised for social welfare and community development. Of this share, 25 per cent would be spent on development works in the gram panchayat, while the remaining 25 per cent would be distributed as financial assistance to orphaned children and widows.

Pathania also inaugurated a sports ground built at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. He said the facility would provide better opportunities for local children and youth to participate in sports and organise competitions. It could also be developed as a venue for district-level tournaments.

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Highlighting infrastructure development in the Changar area, the MLA said around Rs 30 crore had been spent on improving drinking water facilities, while Rs 3.85 crore had been allocated for strengthening the electricity network.