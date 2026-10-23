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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shahpur MLA honours 5 Gharoh school students

Shahpur MLA honours 5 Gharoh school students

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania listens to the inspiring success stories of budding footballers from his constituency.
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Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania on Thursday felicitated Pratigya, Khushi Sharma, Shanvi, Arushi and Miller Dolma, all student of Government Senior Secondary School, Gharoh, for their selection for a national-level football championship. He said the selection of five players from one school was a remarkable achievement that reflected their hard work, determination and the institution’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent.

Pathania congratulated the young footballers and wished them success. He urged them to pursue excellence in sports without compromising on academics. He encouraged them to remain focused on their goals and serve as an inspiration to other girls in the region.

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He said that the state government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, had significantly enhanced the prize money for sportspersons to recognise their achievements and encourage greater participation in sports.

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Pathania honoured the five players with mufflers, caps and mementoes and distributed sweets to celebrate their selection.

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