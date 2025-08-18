Shahpur MLA inspects rain-hit areas

The MLA of Shahpur Assembly constituency and deputy chief whip Kewal Pathania visited rain-affected areas in his constituency, inspecting damage in Naushahra, Baldi, Bodusarna and Kareeri.

Pathania inspected the collapsed bridge between Baldi and Dharmotha, noting the disruption in road connectivity. He informed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu via video call, and the CM promptly announced Rs 10 lakh grant for the bridge’s reconstruction.

Pathania also visited Sarna village, where he met Prem Chand, whose house was destroyed in the rains, and provided Rs 11,000 in financial aid. He inspected land subsidence at Ghera bus stand, directing the Public Works Department to take immediate action.