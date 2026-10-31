Shahpur MLA thanks CM Sukhu for doubling milk producers’ incentive

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania has welcomed the state government’s decision to increase the incentive for milk producers from Rs 3 per litre to Rs 6 per litre. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and said that the decision would directly benefit thousands of livestock-rearing families and strengthen the rural economy. “Eligible milk producers associated with non-governmental dairy cooperative societies will now receive an incentive of Rs 6 per litre through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The government has allocated Rs 14 crore for the purpose,” he added.

Pathania said that Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of the Chief Minister had become the first state to introduce a minimum support price (MSP) for milk. The state was offering the highest procurement prices for both cow and buffalo milk in the country, he added.

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He said that the government had taken a historic step by increasing the procurement price of cow milk from Rs 32 per litre to Rs 61 per litre and buffalo milk from Rs 47 per litre to Rs 71 per litre. Milk producers across the state would now get with an additional financial benefit of Rs 48.86 crore every month, the highest ever.

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He said that daily milk procurement in the state had increased from one lakh litres to around three lakh litres. Also, a modern milk processing plant was being established at Dhagwar in Kangra district at a cost of around Rs 250 crore.