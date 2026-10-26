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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shahpur students win national moot court contest at HPU

Shahpur students win national moot court contest at HPU

HIET team clinches title, UILS secures second place

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Winners being felicitated at the closing ceremony of National Moot Court Competition in Shimla.
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The team from HIET School of Legal Studies, Shahpur, Kangra, emerged as the winner of the National Moot Court Competition-2026, organised by the Department of Laws, Himachal Pradesh University. The winning team, comprising Divyansh, Chetna Bhardwaj and Palak Chobhiyal, received a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 7,000.

The team from Himachal Pradesh University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), comprising Akarshit Sharma, Bhavya and Ishaan Sharma, was declared the runner-up and received a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

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Abhishek Pradeep Kumar of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, won the Best Speaker award and received a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2,100. The Best Memorial award was presented to Viraaj Shindre, Sneha M and Vishwa Sagar Reddy of KLE Law College, Bengaluru, who also received a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2,100 in recognition of excellence in written legal submissions.

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The competition, held at the university, witnessed enthusiastic participation from law students representing institutions across the country. It provided a valuable platform for participants to demonstrate their legal knowledge, research aptitude, analytical abilities and courtroom advocacy skills.

Justice Bhupesh Sharma, a judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony. The event was also attended by distinguished judges who presided over the semifinal and final rounds, faculty members, PhD and LLM research scholars, participating teams and students of the department.

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Addressing the gathering, Justice Sharma encouraged participants to pursue legal education with dedication, discipline and a strong commitment to professional ethics. He emphasised the importance of thorough legal research, logical reasoning, clarity of expression and effective advocacy in developing competent legal professionals.

Dr Ramesh Verma, convenor of the competition, proposed the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests, faculty members, organisers and participating teams for their valuable contributions to the successful conduct of the event.

The valedictory ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates, followed by words of encouragement for the participants.

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