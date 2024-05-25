Shah’s rally in Dharamsala today

Dharamsala, May 24
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally at the police grounds here tomorrow afternoon.
Sources said that the BJP had given a target to its leaders to mobilise at least 20,000 party workers from across Kangra district for the rally. Shah’s rally in Dharamsala is going to be the last big event of the BJP in the district before the campaigning ends.
The BJP and its candidate for the Dharamsala byelection Sudhir Sharma will go all out to make the rally a success, as it will set the tempo for his campaign, especially after the Chief Minister launched a scathing attack on him during his two days’ visit of the constituency.
Today, BJP leaders from the district organised a meeting at the police grounds to review arrangements for the rally.
