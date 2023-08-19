Shamti residents rue delay in restoration work

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 18

More than a month after 30 houses were destroyed and 50 others partially damaged after a 500-m hill lying above them had eroded, the residents were awaiting restoration of the damaged amenities.

108 families affected by disaster

As many as 108 families have been hit by the disaster.

A resident said boulders hanging loosely on the hill should be removed as they threaten the commuters passing below on the Shamti-Solan road stretch.

No power was made available in the area to retrieve the household items, lamented a resident.

This was giving anxious moments to the residents who feared that another spell of torrential rains could spell doom for them. With mounds of debris of the damaged houses yet to be removed, the buildings lying in its vicinity could face damage in case the debris enters their house.

As many as 108 families have been hit by the disaster. At least 50 of them were still residing in a relief camp at Jatoli temple while others had shifted to rented accommodations. Though several teams of experts have visited the area to decipher how to remove the debris without harming the nearby houses, the work was yet to begin.

Residents narrated their woes when The Tribune team visited the area today.

“Path leading to a school and houses lying above the hill have yet to be restored. The village paths which have been damaged should be restored as we have to trudge a slippery hill using a rope to reach our houses. Some people have to use the approach from the neighbours as the village paths have not been restored even a month after the incident,” informed Suresh Sharma. “Boulders hanging loosely on the hill should be removed as they threaten the commuters passing below on the Shamti-Solan road. Being a busy road, there is an immense flow of traffic on this road,” rued a resident Suresh Sharma. “Cattle have been sent to our relatives house at Rajgarh as no help was provided by the administration to house them after our family shifted to a relief camp at Jatoli temple,” lamented a welder, Babu Lal whose house was damaged.

He added that no power was made available to safely retrieve the household items.

Nirmala Sidhu, a resident whose rear portion of the house was damaged due to fallen debris from a neighbour’s house, rued that the water pipes had been buried under the debris. “I have been buying water tankers since July 12 by incurring Rs 500 every other day. We fear the debris would roll down into our house whenever it rains heavily.”

Solan DC Manmohan Sharma said, “A report of an expert panel, which recently visited Shamti, was awaited. It has suggested measures like retro fitting to delay damage to the houses besides use of other techniques to save the damaged buildings.”

