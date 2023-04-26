Shandil inaugurates 14th inter-ITI games

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 25

Dhani Ram Shandil, Health and Family Welfare Minister, inaugurated the 14th inter-Industrial Training Institute (ITI) games at the historical Thodo ground here today.

Shandil, while addressing the students and staff, said that these institutes were playing a key role in providing employment as well as self-employment skills to the youth.

He added, “A curriculum that helps the youth attain better employability will be introduced in these institutes. Drone service technician courses will be started at the Nalagarh and Solan ITIs in a phased manner and this will open more employment avenues for them.”

The minister urged the youth to avail of the benefit of a mega employment fair to be organised at the Thodi ground on May 3. He advised them to abstain from drug abuse and channel their energies towards sports for a better future.

As many as 373 students from government and private institutes are participating in the sports event. Kabaddi, basketball, kho-kho, badminton and various field and track events would be organised while competitions in solo song, group song, skit and dance would also be held.